Durban - A Johannesburg adventurer, his three border collies and his mother are getting ready to clean up litter along South Africa’s coastline, from Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal to Port Nolloth in the Northern Cape. It’s not the first time Stefan Graunke, 26, who calls himself “a career traveller for causes”, has taken his pets on an adventure.

He just travelled Europe, starting in Norway and ending in Croatia, to raise awareness of animal abandonment due to moving home.

“I wanted to prove to people that our dogs can come with us,” he said.

“I came back to South Africa after two years of backpacking in Europe with my dogs. I was shocked at the condition of the wildlife and oceans over there. Coming back to this beautifully diverse and wild country, I want to save it as much as I can.”

The dogs will not be allowed on certain stretches of coastline, such as nature reserves, and river crossings would also prove difficult, so the team will visit 100 beaches in their 60-odd days on the road.

They will travel in Graunke’s Land Rover. He has named his initiative “Coastal Ghost”.

Many of the beaches they will head for are in places where his followers on social media have offered them accommodation.

“We shall go from town to town, cleaning the beaches.”

A keen photographer and graduate of a canine psychology course, Graunke said he would have to check that his dogs - Altair, Ksora and Zypher - would not do themselves harm on the beaches, such as scavenging on bait that may have fishing hooks in it.

His mother, Valeria, is his social media person.

“Many may think I come from money and have supporters funding this trip and I need to clarify that this is not the case. I want to keep it basic, so it sets an example for everyone. I have managed to save and have help from my sister and parents, but it is not money that makes something like this possible but trust and love.

“We are depending on our supporters to help us find places to camp or get hosts along the way to help us out.

“My sister is buying me two of the five new tyres that my temperamental Landy needs to make it to the end. My mom is paying for the first three tanks of fuel, and from there we are on our own.”

