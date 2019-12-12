Durban-born music artists, Sjava and Nasty C, were among the most watched artists on YouTube by South Africans, according to recently released figures by the video-sharing platform. Sjava, who's real name is Jabulani Hadebe, took the top spot for having the most watched video, for his song Umama which he wrote for his mother. The video currently has over 6 million views.

Nasty C took third spot on the same category, while Blaq Diamond (6) and Prince Kaybee (7) rounded off the top 10.

The top trending videos on YouTube for 2019 were based on a mixture of views, shares, comments, likes and more.

In terms of the most watched videos, excluding music videos, Trevor Noah playing Who’d You Rather on the Ellen DeGeneres Show seemed to capture most South African’s hearts.