Trevor Noah topped YouTube's most watched video list in 2019.
KZN's Nasty C was third on the music video list for SMA.
More South Africans tuned into Sjava's Umama than any other music video.
Durban-born music artists, Sjava and Nasty C, were among the most watched artists on YouTube by South Africans, according to recently released figures by the video-sharing platform. 

Sjava, who's real name is Jabulani Hadebe, took the top spot for having the most watched video, for his song Umama which he wrote for his mother. The video currently has over 6 million views. 

Nasty C took third spot on the same category, while Blaq Diamond (6) and Prince Kaybee (7) rounded off the top 10. 

The top trending videos on YouTube for 2019 were based on a mixture of views, shares, comments, likes and more.

In terms of the most watched videos, excluding music videos, Trevor Noah playing Who’d You Rather on the Ellen DeGeneres Show seemed to capture most South African’s hearts. 

There was also an honourable mention for the video of Pastor Alph Lukau’s heroics when he supposedly resurrected a man from the dead. 

The wedding between Kwesta (Senzo Vilakazi) and Yolanda Mvelase also attracted a lot of eyes on Youtube. 

Top 15 videos watched in South Africa in 2019, excluding major music labels

  1. The Ellen Show - Trevor Noah Plays 'Who’d You Rather?'
  2. Anton Koen - Wheel and Car Thief Syndicate Apprehended by NoJack Baby Beast - Assisted by The Avenger
  3. Lasizwe Dambuza - South African Drive-Thru’s ( The difference between KFC vs MacD vs Chicken Lick... - Lasizwe
  4. Trendz RSA - MAMLAMBO FROM UZALO HER LAVISH LIFESTYLE
  5. Gemini Blessed TV - Uzalo Actors & Their Partners/Kids in Real Life
  6. Multimedia LIVE - Mzansi shooketh after video of pastor bringing 'dead man' back to life goes viral
  7. Trend Wave - 10 MOST FUNNY PENALTY KICKS IN FOOTBALL
  8. VolcanoShow - Match Chain Reaction Amazing Fire Domino VOLCANO ERUPTION
  9. SuperSport - UEFA Champions League | Liverpool vs Barcelona | Highlights
  10. America’s Got Talent - DJ Arch Jr: The World's Youngest DJ Delivers Jaw-Dropping Act - America's Got Talent: The Champions
  11. MarkAngelComedy - COMMANDER (Mark Angel Comedy) (Episode 193)
  12. carwow - AMG A35 v BMW M140i v Golf R v Audi S3 v Focus RS - DRAG RACE, ROLLING RACE & BRAKE TEST
  13. Beastly - I Was Spat Out By A Whale | SNAPPED IN THE WILD
  14. Power Vision - Experiment: Coca Cola and Mentos
  15. Mongameli Tv - KWESTA's WEDDING (FULL)

Top 15 Music Videos watched by South Africans in 2019

  1. Sjava - Umama (Official Music Video) (Prod. Mace)
  2. Sam Smith, Normani - Dancing With A Stranger
  3. Nasty C - SMA (Vol. 1) ft. Rowlene
  4. Ricus Nel - Boerepompie ft. Snotkop
  5. Biggy - Dames
  6. Blaq Diamond - Ibhanoyi (Official Music Video)
  7. Prince Kaybee - Fetch Your Life ft. Msaki
  8. Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Señorita
  9. Cardi B & Bruno Mars - Please Me (Official Video)
  10. Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Official Movie) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
  11. Prince Kaybee - Gugulethu ft. Indlovukazi, Supta, Afro Brothers
  12. Ariana Grande - 7 rings
  13. Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - I Don't Care [Official Video]
  14. Billie Eilish - bad guy
  15. SbuNoah - Ewe Getsemane (Live)
