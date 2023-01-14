Tributes to Dr Frene Ginwala

Durban - Champion for gender equality and women’s right, Dr Frene Ginwala, who always dressed in her traditional sari, will soon be laid to rest in a private ceremony. The 90-year-old, who was South Africa’s first democratic Parliamentary Speaker, died on Thursday night, the Presidency confirmed.

Tributes have been pouring in. The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) released a statement soon after her death was announced, saying Ginwala was an ANC stalwart but also a great constitutionalist and champion for gender equality. She was a founding honorary member of Casac’s Advisory Council and provided sage advice and encouragement at the time of the council’s establishment in 2010.

Casac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo said Ginwala was a “fiercely independent-minded woman, who would never sacrifice her principles on the alter of political expediency”. “She provided Casac with staunch support, and on a personal level, I was very fortunate to benefit from her mentorship over many decades. South Africa has lost one of its greatest champions for justice and constitutional accountability,” Naidoo said. Naidoo worked with Ginwala in exile before 1994 and after their return to South Africa, was her political adviser during the first parliament of the democratic era.

The Tambo Foundation said it was devastated to learn of the death of the liberation icon, South Africa’s first female and longest-serving Speaker of the National Assembly. Ginwala was also former chairperson of the Tambo Foundation. “Rest in eternal peace, Dr Ginwala. Thank you for your lifelong service to our nation,” the Foundation said.

DA leader John Steenhuisen added his voice, paying tribute “to Dr Ginwala’s remarkable contribution to building South Africa’s constitutional democracy”. “On behalf of the nation and of the legislative, executive and judicial components of the State, the President offers his sincere condolences to Dr Ginwala’s family, her nephews Cyrus, Sohrab and Zavareh, and their families,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said earlier. He extended his condolences to Dr Ginwala’s friends, colleagues and associates in South Africa and beyond.