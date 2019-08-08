DURBAN - Phoenix husband and father Sagren Govindasamy had to endure horrific details as to how his his two daughters, Denisha, 22, and Nikita, 16, and his wife Jane, 45, were murdered as postmortem evidence was given in the Durban High Court on Thursday.

Dubbed the Triple Murder, the three Govindasamy women were found dead in September last year in their Longcroft, Phoenix, home.

Tow truck driver, Colin Pillay who has claimed to have been in a long-running affair with Jane Govindasamy, was arrested shortly after the murders which rocked the Phoenix community and is currently standing trial for all three killings. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Today, specialist forensic pathologist Dr Salona Prahladh spent the whole day giving evidence as to the injuries suffered by the three women.

Jane had been strangled and suffocated, and also had a stab wound to the head. Nikita was found face down on her bed with abrasions on her neck and lower jaw, indicating strangulation. Denisha was found stuffed in a cupboard with her hands loosely bound. She had been stabbed numerous times in the neck and Dr Prahladh testified that there was a copious amount of blood on Denisha’s clothing, as well as in the cupboard.

As evidence was submitted with regard to the terrible fate of each woman, accused Colin Pillay remained stone-faced in the dock. He showed no reaction when images of the dead women and their injuries were highlighted on a large screen in court.