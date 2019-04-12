DURBAN - True sportsmanship was the order of the day at a recent rugby match at Maritzburg College - when College players handed over their boots to a development team from Nyonithwele Secondary School when it came to light they did not have their own boots to play their match.

Speaking about the incident this week, SA Rugby Legends (SARLA) CEO and former Springboks and Sharks player, Stefan Terblanche said that he picked up a Facebook post by Maritzburg old boy, Michael Bennett which highlighted the incident.

“Bennett was performing medical duties at Maritzburg College and had just watched an exciting match between College’s Mighty 10th Rugby Team and Hilton College, when he noticed some unusual activity taking place on the team between players from College’s U16 team and a local development team who were also there to play that day. It had become obvious to the College players that some of the development team did not own boots and so without hesitation, they lent them theirs.”

Hearing about the incident, SARLA took action by giving rugby jerseys to the players from the development team, along with sport brand Puma who came on board to hand over boots for the players.

Captain of the Nyonithwele Secondary School and flyhalf for their U17 1st team, Mazwie Mngomezulu said, “We were all so happy to get the boots and the jerseys.We enjoy the matches which we play on a Saturday. We practise on Tuesdays and Thursdays and go to gym on Sunday. I have been playing rugby since Grade 6 and I really enjoy the game.”

Maritzburg College captain of the Mighty 10th team, Ivan Muil said he felt proud when he saw their own players sharing boots with the development team players.

The two teams met again this week at the handover of the kit.

“We’ve been playing against their school for a long time and they really have a good feeling for the game. As I shook hands with one of the players from Nyonithwele, he had such a big smile, it was all so worth it.”

Terblanche added, “An event such as this epitomises the very essence of our values and the great work our rugby legends do hand in hand with SA Rugby to support the growth and transformation of rugby across our beautiful country.

“We hope that all of those who love rugby as much as we do and believe in its ability to transform lives, will take action in the same way when they spot the opportunity.”