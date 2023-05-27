Tune into psychics’ messages from the other side

Durban - King Charles III might be the ruler of the Commonwealth realms but he has nothing on a group of international psychics who tap into the vast unknown and provide South Africans with messages from the spirit realms every month. Six people, all mediums and psychics with different areas of specialisation, use the digital realm to connect to Saffers and offer them counselling, guidance and a glimpse into the future.

A stellar cast of international psychic mediums meet online once a month to bring messages of hope to people in South Africa. They are, clockwise from bottom left, David Groode, Leo Bonomo, Phillip Chang, Priscilla Gendron, Sue Breen and Suki Klair. Picture: SUPPLIED Brought together by local psychic medium, Priscilla Gendron, known for her public events in the wellness space in Durban, the seers, from as far afield as the UK and the US, gaze into the future and bring words of comfort and insight to those who want to connect with the other side. They include UK psychic medium, author and radio host Leo Bonomo; UK psychic medium and spiritual counsellor Suki Klair; US psychic numerologist David Groode; psychic and past life reader from the US Philip Changa; and psychic medium from the UK Sue Breen. Between them they can tell you something about your future, working with your birth date to decode the numerology behind the numbers.

The mediums also receive messages from those who have moved on from the physical realm and want to contact their loved ones still on Earth, and even show you who you were in your past life. Gendron says while it’s serious stuff, she loves to bring an element of play into the sessions to lift the spirits. “People always ask me what it’s like to be a medium and I shrug my shoulders and say, I don’t know, I have always been at large,” she said.

Each monthly session sees two of the psychics chairing the group session where they share messages from the spirit world and answer questions from everyone. Afterwards, people may request a private reading with any of the psychics and that service is available throughout the month. The next group session is on Thursday, June 22. To participate, contact Gendron on 079 612 1754 to book your group spot for R80. Private sessions are available afterwards for R260.