Durban - How do you convert a large carpeted hall into an ice rink? Or a pristine sports field into a giant dirt track? The man who knows is not telling, but all the success of his secrets will be evident at the Disney On Ice Magical Ice Festival, starting on July 3 at the ICC.

Special event production manager Willem van der Walt has made the magical transformation twice before, so he knows the ropes.

He won’t give away his trade secrets, but says he starts by placing a rubber-like vinyl protection layer over the carpets, on top of which will go aluminium panels with an extensive array of tubes.

The tricky bit comes when all those hot bodies fill the auditorium for the shows, and Johannesburg-based Van der Walt knows how to keep cool heads.

“Air conditioning will be on, keeping the temperature at 22 degrees, to compensate for all the bodies.”

Ice needs water, and the operation takes about 35000 litres. Leaks are a big challenge, but they are detected by using a cooling fluid that runs through the aluminium panels.

“We measure the pressure in the system, which is a closed system. If the pressure drops, then we know there is a leak.”

In April, when he prepared the Moses Mabhida Stadium for the Monster Jam, it was all about timing.

Van der Walt had to cover the grass with a plywood layer and do so at sunset “while the grass was sleeping”.

Then, he and his team dumped 3 000m3 of dirt on top of it to build the track.

“The grass was alive when the event was over but it’s not usual for grass to sleep for three whole days,” Van der Walt said.

The Magical Ice Festival runs at the ICC main arena from July 3 to July 7. Show times: Wednesday, July 3 at 6pm; Thursday, July 4 at 11am and 3pm; Friday, July 5 at 2pm, 6pm; Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7 at 10am, 2pm, 6pm. Book at Computicket