Turtle goes home after attack

Durban – Jina the loggerhead sea turtle is out of rehab at uShaka Sea World following a tiger shark bite in January and has made her way back into the ocean near Cape Vidal. She suffered partial amputation of her front flippers.

“This did not slow her down, and after almost a year of rehabilitation she passed her ‘ready for release’ check-up with flying colours,” said spokesperson Ann Kunz. “It is not uncommon to see turtles with flipper amputations and research has shown that they adapt very well to life back in the ocean. “Jina is a true survivor who has already inspired so many people with her quiet resolve, her absolute will to live, her tenacity and, of course, her love for tasty treats.”

Squid is her favourite. "Jina has been satellite tagged so we can follow this brave sea turtle’s oceanic journey, new life back in the big blue ocean" said Maryke Musson, executive manager at uShaka Sea World. Jina’s satellite transmissions indicates that she is already on the move and heading south, absolutely no holding her back.

