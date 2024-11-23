TV show sparks global crisis for beautiful huskies

Driven by the hit TV series Game of Thrones, huskies suddenly became the fashionable dog to own. But few people took the time to understand this breed’s demands, leading to a crisis of dumped or abused dogs around the world.

Husky Rescue KZN on Cotswold Farm in Hopewell, Thornville, is home to more than 50 of these beautiful dogs. CEO Charnell Ruth has rescued more than 500 huskies since the organisation was started in 2009. “I fell in love with this breed as a child and have always felt very drawn to them. I got my first two huskies (a sibling pair) in 2003 and I feel they are different from most dogs.”

She said the rescued huskies stayed as foster dogs while they rehabilitate those who need extra care, and then look for new homes for them. “We tend to rescue faster than we can rehome, so many of the dogs end up spending their whole lives with us. We look after an average of 65 huskies at any given time.” Ruth said over the years she had seen some bad rescue cases.

"We picked up three huskies off the street and we could see they had been strays for a long time. They were severely malnourished, Callie had Erlichia (a tick-born disease), Enya had mange and Ash was severely matted: we realised he was just a bag of bones after we shaved his coat." Cases like these are not uncommon for them, so they do everything in their power to help the dogs they rescue. "Whatever they need, from vet checks to vaccinations, sterilisation and microchipping. We treat any illnesses, we put them on special diets if their condition requires it. And if there are behavioural problems we bring dog trainers and behaviourists on board to assist us."

After all the work they put in to save the dogs, they make sure they are adopted into loving and safe families. Their adoption terms are very strict, to make sure the husky does not get lost or land up on a chain or back in rescue. "Firstly we make sure the potential adopting family knows what the breed is all about, understanding both the pros and cons of having a husky in the family. Then we check their yard to make sure the walls are high enough, and that the husky cannot easily escape the property." Ruth said it was important to remember that huskies and other double-coated breeds did not belong in our country and climate, even though they did adjust.

“Their coats are designed to keep them both cool and warm. It is imperative to never shave your husky (or another double-coated breed). If you do not physically exert them in hot temperatures, and they have shelter, shade and water, they do cope in the heat by staying quiet or sleeping when it is the hottest.” She said they would drink more and paddle or swim when it is hot. It is best to have separate water and paddle bowls so they don’t accidentally toss their water bowls and then have no water to drink for the rest of the day. “Huskies are working dogs. They were born to run and pull sleds, that is what they do best. That is what they love. There are many true stories underpinning the strength, resilience, endurance and intelligence of this amazing breed.”

Even so, when thinking of adopting a husky, the owner needs to have a big yard because they are energetic. Keeping them in a small yard, with no exercise like park or beach walks, is going to result in a very bored and then destructive dog. “They need lots of stimulation, but that must be done in cool temperatures. They are also very pack and family orientated because they are highly sociable dogs, so keeping them as an only dog, or separate from your family, locked in the back yard, is also not ideal.” Ruth insists that people who want huskies need to do their homework. When a puppy reaches its teen years, they start becoming unmanageable and difficult when they are in the care of people who don’t understand what it takes to keep a husky happy.

“They are adorable as pups but that is also their undoing. Everybody wants one, but few do their homework. That is when they either get handed over to a shelter (the lucky ones) or they land up on chains or on the streets (the unlucky ones). “The popular drama series Game of Thrones singularly overpopularised this breed, resulting in many backyard breeders thinking they can make easy money out of these pups.” She said this had resulted in a world-wide crisis with most shelters being full of Siberian huskies and husky mixed breeds.