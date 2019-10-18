Two arrested after allegedly reporting a hijacking to hide hit and run









IPSS paramedics attend to a pedestrian who died in a hit and run at Ballito. Picture: Supplied Durban - Two men were arrested after they reported that they had been hijacked, after their vehicle had been involved in a hit and run near Ballito on Friday afternoon Paul Herbst, spokesman for IPSS said that earlier this afternoon paramedics responded to the N2 south bound lane where a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle just before the Ballito off ramp. Herbst said that at least three drivers reported that he driver of a white VW Polo with GP registration overtook vehicles in the emergency lane at high speed, when the pedestrian was struck. The driver then drove off. "Unfortunately, despite all efforts from advanced life support paramedics, the young man was declared dead at the scene," Herbst said. "The polo involved in the hit and run was recovered after the driver made an allegedly false report at Umhlali police station that he had been hijacked. The vehicle was hidden near Shakashead," he said.

Two men were arrested.

In a separate incident, Herbst said three people died when two cars collided on the N2 northbound after the Mvoti Toll Plaza in KwaDukuza earlier on Friday.

Herbst said eyewitnesses saw three vehicles driving contraflow to traffic. The car travelling northbound avoided two of the cars but slammed into the third on a bend after the Groutville on and off-ramps, he said.

He said this would be investigated by police.

The KwaDukuza Fire department had to extricate one driver from the car by using the jaws of life. The driver died at the scene. Two people survived the accident and were rushed to the hospital with multiple fractures in a critical condition.