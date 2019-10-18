Durban - Two men were arrested after they reported that they had been hijacked, after their vehicle had been involved in a hit and run near Ballito on Friday afternoon
Paul Herbst, spokesman for IPSS said that earlier this afternoon paramedics responded to the N2 south bound lane where a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle just before the Ballito off ramp.
Herbst said that at least three drivers reported that he driver of a white VW Polo with GP registration overtook vehicles in the emergency lane at high speed, when the pedestrian was struck. The driver then drove off.
"Unfortunately, despite all efforts from advanced life support paramedics, the young man was declared dead at the scene," Herbst said.
"The polo involved in the hit and run was recovered after the driver made an allegedly false report at Umhlali police station that he had been hijacked. The vehicle was hidden near Shakashead," he said.