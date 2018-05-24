DURBAN - Nontokozo Mbambo, who was the intended target when her boyfriend, Thembinkosi Ngcobo, an SANDF soldier, went on a rampage last year, allegedly killing a woman and wounding three others while on an enraged hunt for her - escaped death again on Thursday when unknown men shot dead her mother and sister, but left her alive.

Ngcobo was a member of the 8 South African Infantry Battalion (8 SAI) based in Upington, Northern Cape.

Nontokozo Mbambo was in the family’s Mzinyathi home with her mother, Nomusa Mbambo, 56, sister Nonzuzo, 36, and family member Duduzile, who was in the bathroom at the time of the shooting.

Duduzile Mbambo said a man came to the house and asked for those who were witnesses in the case against Ngcobo.

“He knew their names, I was in the toilet at the time. He then made them lie down on the floor and shot each woman twice in the head. I heard the gunshots and stayed in the toilet out of fear,” she said.

She said when she came out, she found Nontokozo crying and the other women dead.

The IOS’s sister paper, Isolezwe ngoMgqibelo, visited the family, but Nontokozo was not at home.

The family said she was taken by police with her two children to a safe place, but she managed to tell Duduzile everything she saw before being moved by police.

Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbhele said the motive for the killings was unknown at this stage and police are investigating two cases of murder.

THE INDEPENDENT ON SATURDAY