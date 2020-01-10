Durban - Two people were killed in a shootout with police on the Old Richmond Road on Thursday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said officers from KwaNdengezi SAPS acted on intelligence about the two suspects carrying firearms driving their vehicle on the Old Richmond Road, Mariannridge.
"While police were patrolling the Zwelibomvu area, they spotted a vehicle fitting the description. They tried to intercept the vehicle but the suspects sped off and fired shots. During the exchange of gunfire, two suspects believed to be in their thirties were fatally shot. They were found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and 15 rounds of ammunition," she said.
Gwala said a preliminary investigation revealed that one of the dead suspects is linked to four cases of murder as well as six counts of attempted murder in the KwaDabeka policing precinct.
"The recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing. Charges of inquest, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition were opened at KwaDabeka SAPS," she said.