Two suspects killed in shootout with police









Durban - Two people were killed in a shootout with police on the Old Richmond Road on Thursday afternoon. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said officers from KwaNdengezi SAPS acted on intelligence about the two suspects carrying firearms driving their vehicle on the Old Richmond Road, Mariannridge. "While police were patrolling the Zwelibomvu area, they spotted a vehicle fitting the description. They tried to intercept the vehicle but the suspects sped off and fired shots. During the exchange of gunfire, two suspects believed to be in their thirties were fatally shot. They were found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and 15 rounds of ammunition," she said. Gwala said a preliminary investigation revealed that one of the dead suspects is linked to four cases of murder as well as six counts of attempted murder in the KwaDabeka policing precinct. "The recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing. Charges of inquest, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition were opened at KwaDabeka SAPS," she said.

“The attacks on police officers will not deter us from executing our constitutional mandate. Police officers will always defend themselves when attacked while executing their duties,” said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.

Meanwhile in KwaMashu on Thursday evening four people were arrested for a brazen business robbery on Christmas Eve.

The four suspects are aged between 23 and 38. Two were tracked down in Ntuzuma, one at Bester's Camp and the last in KwaDabeka.

Gwala said that on December 24 at 11.05am, four men stormed a business at a mall in KwaMashu and held the staff and patrons at gunpoint.

"A number of cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash from till points were taken. While the suspects were fleeing the scene in their getaway vehicle, a security guard alerted police and other guards closed the exit gate forcing the suspects to abandon their vehicle and flee on foot," said Gwala.

She said police recovered some stolen cellphones inside the suspects’ vehicle.

The suspects will appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court on Monday facing a charge of business robbery.