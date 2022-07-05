Two top French movies premier at Durban International Film Festival

Durban - Two French films, “Eiffel” and “Notre Dame On Fire”, will premier at the Durban International Film Festival, which runs from from July 21 to 30. “We are excited to have acquired these films that tell compelling stories of two of the best-known landmarks of the city of Paris, France. The Eiffel Tower is synonymous with Paris, but very few people know the story behind it – ‘Eiffel’ tells how Gustave Eiffel was inspired to build this iconic structure,” said Videovision Entertainment’s director of acquisition and distribution, Sanjeev Singh.

“’Notre Dame On Fire’ is a thrilling film about the efforts of the firefighters who, against all odds, were able to douse the fire that threatened to completely destroy the famed cathedral. We are delighted to continue our four-decade association with the Durban International Film Festival with ‘Eiffel’ and ‘Notre Dame On Fire’, and we believe that both the films will be hits with audiences,” said Singh. Starring leading actors Romain Duris, Emma Mackey and Pierre Deladonchamps, “Eiffel” explores the romantic back story of the Eiffel Tower.

In the movie, having just finished his collaboration on the Statue of Liberty, celebrated engineer Gastuve Eiffel is on top of the world. Now, the French government is pressuring him to design something spectacular for the 1889 Paris World Fair, but Eiffel simply wants to design a subway. Suddenly, everything changes when Eiffel crosses paths with a mysterious woman from his past. Their long lost, forbidden passion inspires him to change the Paris skyline forever. Eiffel is directed by Martin Bourboulon and will premiere on July 22 at 8.30pm. “Notre Dame on Fire” is an immersive narrative, with firefighters at the heart of the action. The film offers a blow-by-blow reaction to the gripping events that took place on April 15, 2019, when the Notre Dame cathedral suffered the biggest blaze in its history. The film retraces how heroic men and women put their lives on the line to accomplish an awe-inspiring rescue.

“Notre Dame On Fire” stars Samuel Labarthe, Jean-Paul Bordes, Mickael Chirinian. It is directed by award-winning Jean-Jacques Annaud and will premiere at July 24 at 6.30pm. “Eiffel” will be released in South Africa on August 5 by Videovision Entertainment, through United International Pictures (Africa). “Notre Dame On Fire” is scheduled to be released later this year.

