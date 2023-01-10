UKZN warns of scams

The University of KwaZulu-Natal has warned students and parents to be on the lookout for potential scams and fraudsters targeting young adults at this time of the year. “These scams claim to provide help with regards to acquiring financial assistance, student accommodation, registration and places in academic programmes. The university does not charge for these services,” said UKZN executive director of corporate relations Normah Zondo.

“The university is aware that there are unknown individuals claiming to belong to the EFFSC that are inviting students to campus in order to assist them with late applications and walk-in registration on all campuses. They are also threatening to burn some properties belonging to the university as further incentive to lure victims. The EFFSC has confirmed that they have no knowledge of this initiative and have distanced themselves from this scam. “Anyone found trespassing and damaging university property will be prosecuted. “Parents and students are guided to the information on the main university website (www.ukzn.ac.za).

“All registration processes must be completed online and from remote locations, as there will be no registration services and/or registration assistance available on any of our campuses,” she said. The registration link is https://registration.ukzn.ac.za/. The system caters for all aspects of the registration processes; including accepting offers; change of mind; applications for re-admission, counselling as required (academic, curriculum and/or personal); financial clearance; registration for residence and final academic registration.

