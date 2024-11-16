uMhlanga hosts international tourism group

Umhlanga Tourism chairperson Jeannie Sarno says hosting delegates attending the Global Indian Organisation (GIO) gathering this weekend presents the best chance for Durban and KwaZulu-Natal to market itself with the festive season approaching. Speaking ahead of the gathering which began yesterday, she said nothing ‒ from the hotel hosting the GIO delegates to tour operator, to restaurants ‒ had been left to chance because they knew the significance of the visit and its impact to the local economy.

She said yesterday’s welcoming event would allow the delegates to enjoy “some local talent such as marimba players, Zulu dancers and classic Indian dancers on the uMhlanga Promenade by the Whalebone Pier. The visitors will remain in our beautiful uMhlanga because tourism has no borders, but would have visits to see Gandhi’s legacy and the historic Phoenix Settlement before heading inland to the Valley of 1000 Hills and end their trip in Hluhluwe,” said Sarno. She said the challenge had been lobbying for uMhlanga as a venue, and how they had to ensure that all guests had an unforgettable experience. “When it was first proposed that uMhlanga should be the location of choice for the conference, the international delegates were concerned that it might not be the ideal location. However, after seeing some contents about the area and what KZN has to offer international visitors, they quickly changed their minds with the large variety of hotels, restaurants and attractions to see in their short visit,” she said.

“Having a large group of international visitors will promote and encourage provincial travels, especially our neighbouring provinces,” said Sarno. She expressed confidence in the local vendors benefiting from the visitor, noting how the uMhlanga Tourism Information Office had worked closely with the South African Global Indian Organisation to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience and to welcome the delegates. “We want them to be blown away with what we have to offer, from the time they arrived until the time they leave. We want and need them to return home and promote their experiences far and wide.