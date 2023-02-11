uMlazi secondary school closing digital divide

Durban - Looking ahead and learning to navigate the future. That’s the aim of the digital transformation project launched at Zwelihle Secondary School in uMlazi this week, ready to take the first step on Monday.

The project was an initiative by Save the Children South Africa, Webhelp SA and iSchoolAfrica and will provide pupils from Grades 10 to 12 with digital training. “We are grateful to be chosen by the organisations among hundreds of schools. We are venturing into the fourth industrial revolution and a world of technology. This project came at the perfect time. A new era of technological revolution is in motion and the future of South Africa is critical. As our pupils exit the school, they should know how to navigate technology,” said principal Welcome Zungu. Save the Children SA partnership manager, Dineo Serote said continuous engagements established that the school had strong leadership and equally strong pupils.

“Pupils from Grade 10 to 12 will enrol in a 36-month programme and learn technology and vocational training. Our trainer and project officer, Nkosingiphile Ntshangase, will be on the ground ready to assist and monitor the project and we will learn what to change for future projects and what to replicate for other schools,” said Serote. Gugu Xaba, acting chief executive officer at Save the Children SA, encouraged pupils to “see and take these opportunities using the right attitude. We have ward councillor Sizwe Mthethwa and the other organisations in partnership with you today. We must value partnership and look forward to growth”. WebHelp SA’s Cathy Kalamaras said they were delighted to sponsor the programme.

“The statistic of about 66% of unemployed youth is one of the highest in the world. We’re available in Durban and we’ll be able to provide skills that will help them, including how to write a CV, tips on interviews, and other soft skills needed to be successful,” said Kalamaras. Zee Pochee from iSchoolAfrica said their aim was to uplift communities “by giving them access to technology and helping them get ready for the world. Our content is Caps aligned and has access to bursaries, and career guidance because we realised a lot of children didn’t see a future for themselves”. Department of Basic Education circuit manager Goodman Mzolo encouraged the 560 pupils to take care of their devices for future users and use the skills they get from the programme to increase the 80% pass rate from the class of 2022 and help other schools to see the programme is a success.

