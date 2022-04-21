Up early? Don’t miss the planet parade

Durban - Be up between 5 and 6am to watch the parade! Falling into line are the planets Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn, which are lined up in a row these mornings and viewed best at the above mentioned times, just above the horizon and visible to the naked eye.

Story continues below Advertisment

On Saturday the moon is scheduled to join them and Mercury, too, on June 24. "Mercury will be farthest to the east and lower, Venus will be really bright and up above it and to the right, Mars will be orange to the south east, Jupiter will be to the upper right and then Saturn will be to Jupiter's upper right, a little bit toward the south," Michelle Nichols, director of public observing at Chicago's Adler Planetarium, told Live Science. The last time such an event happened was in January 2016.

Story continues below Advertisment

Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will form a row in the night sky each morning, seen here as a backdrop to the Greenpoint Lighthouse in Scottburgh. Picture: Clinton Wyness. Here in the Southern Hemisphere, the planet parade is further to the east and at a steeper angle than it is to viewers north of the equator, according to an article on the United Kingdom's dailymail.co.uk website. "In a sky full of stars, the planets can be identified by their distinct lack of twinkling," read the article. "Stars twinkle, while planets usually shine steadily." It added that the tricky part will be catching the planets in the relatively short space of time between when they rise above the horizon and when the Sun follows after them.

Story continues below Advertisment