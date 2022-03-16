UPDATE: Westbrook water repairs taking place, says municipality

Durban - Teams are currently on site and water tankers are being dispatched to areas that are still without water. That was the word from eThekwini Municipality on Wednesday morning responding to residents in Westbrook, north of Durban, who have been without water since Sunday.

eThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said: “We are pleased to announce that the repairs on the pipework have been completed. “Our teams are busy with the cleaning of the Westbrook Reservoir and we are supplying Westbrook through an alternate supply as the Westbrook Reservoir is silted up. “Some areas will experience a delay in receiving water supply due to the elevation and being on a high level,” said Mayisela.

Concern was raised by Westbrook residents on Tuesday, who had saved rain water from Monday night’s heavy rainfall to wash dishes and flush toilets. It was being shared on local WhatsApp groups that water to the area would only come back on Friday and while water had been coming off and on in different parts of the area, by midday on Wednesday there were still residents complaining that there was no water. Crawford College had also sent a letter to parents on Tuesday offering the option that children learn from home while the water outage continued.

DA councillor Geoff Pullan said La Mercy, Coniston, Casuarina Beach and Sea Tides were also affected and advised that residents could access water from showers on the beach. Pullan said the municipality needed to be more transparent with residents so they could plan accordingly. “The city needs to provide information to residents. If something goes wrong, tell the residents what is going on,” he said.

