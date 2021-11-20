Use your swear jar to Give a F**k

Whether you d**m well like swearing or not, it is all about giving a f*** ‒ and if you have a swear jar, so much the better. When you cough up for cussing, you can use those f****** funds in your punishment jar to help patients in serious need.

Although swearing is usually considered crude and a lapse in civility and respect, Kelly du Plessis, of Rare Diseases SA, wants you to show you “Give a F**k” to help raise funds for the organisation. Du Plessis, CEO and lead patient advocate at the non-profit organisation, said the campaign focused on raising funds to treat patients who are suffering from rare diseases and provide support for the challenges faced by caregivers of those with debilitating chronic conditions. “This was my brainchild in 2019, stemming from continuous requests to do more activities towards the end of the year, and a million Black Friday emailers, I was just like: no one actually gives a f*** about another Black Friday mailer and it would be nice for people to actually participate in something more meaningful that actually did something positive," she said.

The funds will also be procure treatments not readily available in South Africa. “Debilitating diseases such as tumefactive MS can place an enormous physical, emotional and financial burden on the people providing long-term continuous care for affected patients, so it is always best to provide caregivers with required assistance,” she said. According to Du Plessis, the fund-raising has had a good outcome and people have come forward to help communities in need.

“People who have an affinity to help communities in need often do not have the means and time to do so. “We want to elevate public understanding of rare diseases, advocate and support, help and navigate the challenges that people living with chronic illnesses, including rare and genetic disorders and their families face every day and this fund is a start to helping with the high cost of medicine. “This campaign appeals because it requires very little effort and more importantly, it is driving a conversation about the bigger challenges facing our health systems,” she said.

“In South Africa, we have no formalised rare diseases policy. These people are simply being ignored and told that their medications are too expensive. “We are getting enquiries from corporates and individuals, and we hope to see massive participation this year,” said Du Plessis. She also said Covid-19 had made it difficult to host fund-raising events because of restrictions on gatherings and social distancing.