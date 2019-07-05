Police have warned people to be on best behaviour at this year's premier racing event.

DURBAN – Police and other security agencies will be on high alert during the Vodacom Durban July this weekend and the after party at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said planning between the SAPS, security clusters and the event co-ordinators had been on-going for weeks. "SAPS personnel will be in and around both events as well as around Durban to tackle the problems which might disrupt the events. The race course gates will be opened from 10am and there will be other parallel events which will be monitored until the next morning."

She warned that no sharp instruments and no firearms would be allowed at either event. "Spectators and horse racing fans should behave themselves and enjoy the entertainment, but police will clamp down on those who break the law," she warned.

Gwala advised those attending Durban's greatest race to protect their valuables. "While on the race course be aware of criminals who may be mingling with the crowd, so don't leave any valuables unattended. We are appealing to those who will be using the parking facility to make sure they do not leave their valuables exposed in their vehicles and to make sure that their vehicles are locked," she said.

She also warned that those found drinking and driving would be arrested. "If you're indulging in alcohol, get dropped off and picked up or alternatively use a cab,' she said.

The roads near Greyville race course including DLI Avenue, Avondale and Gladys Manzi will be closed and monitored by the police.