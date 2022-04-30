Vets play vital role in human health

Durban - World Veterinary Day is celebrated today, acknowledged for the role these medics play in the health of animals and the well-being of humans. “Veterinarians are essential health-care workers. Their work ensures the optimal health and welfare of all animals including companion animals, livestock and wildlife,” said business unit head of companion animals at global animal health company Zoetis South Africa, Dr Tarryn Dent.

She said the day was marked to spread awareness that vets do more than just treat animals. They are involved in food safety inspections, disease surveillance, laboratory research and activities which keep animals and communities healthy and safe from exotic pests and diseases. “Human, animal and environmental health are intrinsically linked and interdependent. “The health of animals impacts people and vice versa, which makes working towards a sustainable and balanced ecosystem so critical for the future of our planet and communities.

“Veterinary work is both indispensable and diverse, particularly when it comes to animal health and responding to the threat of diseases, including diseases that can spread from animals to humans,” said Dent. She said beyond caring for and treating loved pets, vets’ contribution to society included research and education, food safety, environmental protection and public health. “The research veterinarians conduct may be about animals, but it is crucial to humans, too, and through their findings they can find better ways to diagnose, treat and prevent diseases and can educate the public.

“This is particularly relevant when it comes to preventing the spread of zoonotic diseases, which are diseases like Ebola, which spread from animals to humans. Their findings help society to take precautionary measures to avoid being infected by such diseases,” she said. "Veterinarians and other health experts are able to stipulate best farming practices and they collaborate with farmers to ensure that animals are kept in the most hygienic state. “In abattoirs, veterinarians advise on the best slaughter and food process practices for animals for consumption and provide training, advice and information to livestock farmers so they can prevent, control and eliminate any food safety hazard.

“They also ensure the effective and safe use of veterinary drugs and biological products.” Dent added that all animals play a critical role in the ecosystem. For example, dogs’ superb sense of smell helps researchers identify other animals and plants that could further research work. “Bees are responsible for pollination ‒ which impacts all the food we grow ‒ and animals like sea lions, which travel to deep places in the ocean that are too risky for humans, can help monitor factors like water pressure, salinity and temperature.”

Vets issue health certificates to ensure that food safety and animal health standards are maintained. Dent added that World Veterinary Day was a reminder that vets are essential health-care workers. “Ultimately, without veterinarians, pets would not get the help they need when they are sick or get injured; abused animals would not have anyone to protect their rights and humans would not be able to prevent, eliminate or detect zoonotic diseases.”