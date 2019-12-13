Veulam hitchiker forced to perform oral sex at gun point









Durban - A 41-year-old man was arrested after he forced a male hitch hiker,18, to perform oral sex on him at gun point in Verulam, north of Durban, on Wednesday. Reaction Unit South Africa said the suspect allegedly picked up the hitch hiker from Ottawa with the promise of giving him a lift. "He then began fondling the victim shortly after he got into his vehicle. When the victim resisted the driver drew a firearm and drove to a secluded area in Trenance Park where he forced the man to perform oral sex on him. After he was done the suspect allowed him to leave," spokesman Prem Balram said. A criminal case was registered. Police tracked down and arrested the suspect on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident took place on December 11 at Mount View in Verulam.

"An 18-year-old man was allegedly raped by a 41-year-old man threatening him with a firearm," she said. "The matter is being investigated by the Phoenix FCS. The suspect was arrested on December 12 and appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court today."

Meanwhile Reaction Unit South Africa also reported that a white Toyota Hilux double cab bakkie, that was stolen from a gym in Ballito, was recovered on Soccer Road in Waterloo,Verulam, on Thursday.

"At about 1.27pm our members were on patrol in Umhlanga when the vehicle's tracking device began emitting signals. Reaction Officers tracked the vehicle to Waterloo and recovered it abandoned on Soccer Road. The bakkie was still idling. The ignition was damaged and several panels from the inside of the vehicle were striped. The number plates were also changed," said Balram.

He said a search was conducted for the suspects but they still remain at large.