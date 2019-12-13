Durban - A 41-year-old man was arrested after he forced a male hitch hiker,18, to perform oral sex on him at gun point in Verulam, north of Durban, on Wednesday.
Reaction Unit South Africa said the suspect allegedly picked up the hitch hiker from Ottawa with the promise of giving him a lift.
"He then began fondling the victim shortly after he got into his vehicle. When the victim resisted the driver drew a firearm and drove to a secluded area in Trenance Park where he forced the man to perform oral sex on him. After he was done the suspect allowed him to leave," spokesman Prem Balram said.
A criminal case was registered.
Police tracked down and arrested the suspect on Thursday.