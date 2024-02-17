Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Independent Online | Ios
Search IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Saturday, February 17, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Vibrant mural inspired by underwater beauty

An undersea mural by artist Giffy Duminy below uMhlanga’s Whalebone Pier. | FACEBOOK

An undersea mural by artist Giffy Duminy below uMhlanga’s Whalebone Pier. | FACEBOOK

Published 3h ago

Share

Durban artist Giffy Duminy has added colour to the iconic Whalebone pier in uMhlanga.

The popular pier underwent a multimillion-rand revamp last year and reopened in December.

Duminy recently completed a large-scale mural below the Whalebone pier. The artwork features a biodiverse rock pool inspired by the rocky intertidal zone on the shores of KwaZulu-Natal.

An undersea mural by artist Giffy Duminy below uMhlanga’s Whalebone Pier. FACEBOOK

He chose some of his favourite and fairly common species of animals found in the rock pools in uMhlanga.

As reference for the imagery, he used many photographs taken on the Bluff, where he snorkels frequently. The underwater sea theme features species such as the floral moray eel, juvenile surge damselfish, blue-banded surgeonfish, local common seaweeds, half-moon butterflyfish, bubble shell and octopus vulgaris.

Duminy has his artwork on walls around South Africa and a few abroad. His aim is to feature elements of local wildlife to bring the beauty of nature to the public in a way they haven’t seen before.

An undersea mural by artist Giffy Duminy below uMhlanga’s Whalebone Pier. | FACEBOOK

An undersea mural by artist Giffy Duminy below uMhlanga’s Whalebone Pier. | FACEBOOK

Independent on Saturday

Related Topics:

Marine EcologyArtists