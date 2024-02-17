Vibrant mural inspired by underwater beauty

Durban artist Giffy Duminy has added colour to the iconic Whalebone pier in uMhlanga.
The popular pier underwent a multimillion-rand revamp last year and reopened in December.
Duminy recently completed a large-scale mural below the Whalebone pier. The artwork features a biodiverse rock pool inspired by the rocky intertidal zone on the shores of KwaZulu-Natal.
He chose some of his favourite and fairly common species of animals found in the rock pools in uMhlanga.
As reference for the imagery, he used many photographs taken on the Bluff, where he snorkels frequently. The underwater sea theme features species such as the floral moray eel, juvenile surge damselfish, blue-banded surgeonfish, local common seaweeds, half-moon butterflyfish, bubble shell and octopus vulgaris.
Duminy has his artwork on walls around South Africa and a few abroad. His aim is to feature elements of local wildlife to bring the beauty of nature to the public in a way they haven’t seen before.
Independent on Saturday