Vibrant mural inspired by underwater beauty

The popular pier underwent a multimillion-rand revamp last year and reopened in December.

Durban artist Giffy Duminy has added colour to the iconic Whalebone pier in uMhlanga.

Duminy recently completed a large-scale mural below the Whalebone pier. The artwork features a biodiverse rock pool inspired by the rocky intertidal zone on the shores of KwaZulu-Natal.

An undersea mural by artist Giffy Duminy below uMhlanga’s Whalebone Pier. FACEBOOK

He chose some of his favourite and fairly common species of animals found in the rock pools in uMhlanga.

As reference for the imagery, he used many photographs taken on the Bluff, where he snorkels frequently. The underwater sea theme features species such as the floral moray eel, juvenile surge damselfish, blue-banded surgeonfish, local common seaweeds, half-moon butterflyfish, bubble shell and octopus vulgaris.