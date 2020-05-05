Vital role of small farms highlighted

Durban - South Africa needs to strengthen the informal food system and smallholder agriculture to get nutritious food to working class and poor South Africans more efficiently and affordably. This is according to the NGO Biowatch, which commissioned the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group to research the practices of smallholder farmers in Pongola and Ingwavuma, and compare outputs from agroecological farming with those from conventional farming. Agroecological farming involves the application of ecological principles to agricultural systems and practices. “As and when we emerge from the lockdown we have to embrace long-term and sustainable solutions to hunger and under-nutrition lest another pandemic or environmental disaster find us as unprepared as COVID-19 did,” said Mervyn Abrahams for the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group. Abrahams said research proved that not only is smallholder agriculture important in decreasing food insecurity and protecting households from hunger, but the kind of agricultural method used was critical.

“Not only is agroecology a more resilient form of agriculture in times of drought, farmers were able to save money on farming inputs and on food they didn’t have to buy.

“Agroecology also provides a greater variety of fresh, chemical free and nutritious food on their plates,” he said.

Vanessa Black, Biowatch’s advocacy, research and policy co-ordinator, said: “Northern KwaZulu-Natal, where the research took place, was, and in many areas continues to be, in the grip of a severe drought, exacerbated by climate change.

“The research revealed that farmers using conventional farming methods could not plant because of the drought, while farmers using agroecology were still able to plant and produce food for their households.”

Black added that the Covid-19 crisis highlighted what the food sovereignty movement had been saying for years: the corporate-dominated, industrialised food system did not reach a large proportion of our population.

“Instead, an invisible and under-documented smallholder and informal food system, with little or no support, is trying to fill the gaps. In a post-Covid-19 food system, the role of smallholder farmers, farmer-led seed systems, and informal markets must be strengthened.”