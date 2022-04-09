Waiting for a different train

Durban - Stations are where people wait. Usually it’s to catch trains. But those who gather at Bellair Station three times a week are not waiting for the hourly train that, for years, steamed and later moved by diesel and electric power between Durban and Pinetown. Trains no longer pass.

Theirs is a journey towards having something in their stomachs. Volunteer Cynthia Vence does not yet qualify for a pension. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency(ANA) Those among them who receive state pensions say they spend everything on rent, lights and water. One who is too young to qualify for benefits says he sleeps in the park. “The ANC comes and feeds us,” said a woman who would not give her name.

“It’s been going on for 20 years. For those with no salary and pensioners.” Gary Grobler, left, curses monkeys for eating any food one may grow while Deon van der Schulp says the ruling party’s feeding scheme at Bellair Station is his last hope. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) They said the food train doesn’t have a fixed schedule. “Between 10am and 1pm.”

So, they wait, patiently. Volunteer Cynthia Vence drifted in to join them to help dish up. A widow who is only 59 and not yet able to qualify for a pension, she lives in the area with her children who do not have stable employment. “Only jobs here and there”.

Elizabeth van Heerden cannot cover the cost of rent, lights and water as well as food on her state pension. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) The ruling party’s feeding scheme functioned throughout lockdown and is hindered only by “skebengas who are after the bread”, they said. Criminals were caught stealing 800m of copper wiring this week, they added. Elizabeth van Heerden said she shared food collection visits to Bellair Station with her brother. She spent her adult life bringing up seven children and only ever had “little jobs”.

Gary Grobler has come home to Bellair having moved to Montclair and Pinetown during his working life when he was a printer and is grateful to be able to receive food. “You can’t grow your own food. The monkeys eat it. They are protected. So, what can you do?” He’s also had a knife pulled on him and a cellphone taken.

Does he ever think things will get better in South Africa? “Not in my lifetime with all the money that has been stolen. The politicians have all helped themselves and none of them are in jail for stealing.” Deon van der Schulp said he had 10 years to go before he qualified for a pension. Ten months ago, he lost his last job after an argument with his boss.

“I also lost my room, so I am sleeping in the park. This feeding scheme is my last hope.” The beneficiaries of the feeding scheme believe they are not the only people in the area who are suffering. They say others are just too proud to come and receive food.