Walking, cycling, canoeing, surf skiing and trail running... one man’s epic journey against pollution

Durban - As Durban’s rivers and beaches remain polluted with sewage and red alerts flash over high E coli readings, one adventurer is halfway through a journey around South Africa to raise awareness about plastic and other pollution, and to raise funds to counter it. Inland pollution that will float down into the rivers and the sea, on Paul Moxley’s cycling stretch between Inanda Dam and Pietermaritzburg. Picture: Supplied. Paul Moxley has so far travelled from Kosi Bay to Pietermaritzburg – cycling, riding a surf ski and trail running, and making notes of the pollution he passes in order to to lobby big business about his cause.

Paul Moxley on the trail running leg of his penthathlon against pollution, heading towards Inanda Dam. Picture: Supplied. He is currently taking a break before returning to resume his epic journey from the provincial capital, where he was born and bred. Paul Moxley with Amimi Mlaba, who runs the Isithumba Community Development Movement in the Valley of a Thousand Hills and is active in the campaign against litter. Picture: Supplied. The semi-retired businessman’s beneficiary will be the Durban-based Adopt-A-River organisation, which has been hands-on in its efforts to pick up plastic washed up on the beaches after this year’s floods. The NPO also does regular water checks. This week it received shockingly-high independent readings of E coli taken last week off Durban's beaches, and in the Mngeni River and its tributaries. An inland obstacle on Paul Moxley’s journey. Picture: Supplied. Among the “red“ readings are several from the water off Point Beach, which is normally low, according to Adopt-A-River director Janet Simpkins.

E coli counts on Durban beaches. Picture: Supplied. “It’s very telling in terms of what is coming out of the harbour,” she said. Rural scenery in the Valley of a Thousand Hills, where the friendliness of the people countered the unpleasantness of pollution. Picture: Supplied. Also red flagged – that is, an E coli count of 500 or more per 100ml – were the readings from Country Club Beach, Battery Beach, North Beach and South Beach, as well as those taken up the Mngeni River at the Kingfisher Canoe Club, Northern Works and Riverside. E Coli reading on the Mgeni River. Picture: Supplied. Inland, readings in the Msunduzi tributary, which passes through Pietermaritzburg, were also in the red.

Simpkins added that raw sewage was still entering the Umbilo River at Umbilo Water Treatment Works, ending up in the harbour, and entering the Mngeni through the malfunctioning Northern and Joanna stations. City’s spokesman Msawakhe Mayisela confirmed beaches were still closed because of poor water quality. “Yes, we are aware about the high E coli counts. Our sanitation infrastructure suffered a hard blow during the recent floods,” he said.

“Our Water and Sanitation Department is working hard to speed up the procurement process so that the infrastructure repairs can be done swiftly. Budget availability is affecting some of the mitigations.” Meanwhile, Moxley, who left KZN after school to study civil engineering in Cape Town and has had a career in both engineering and property, has seen enormous quantities of plastic litter washing up at the high water mark on parts of the North Coast. He said that after finishing his trip, he hoped to go back and be part of an effort to restore the coast to its once pristine state.

“I’d like to get companies to get machines together. Some of the stuff on the beaches, such as an excavator wheel and dredge pumps, was theirs,” he said. Up the Mngeni, with which he was familiar, having raced a number of Dusi marathons, he was disturbed to see how much litter had been dumped on the hillsides. “I met people trying their best to bring awareness to people, but the problem is massive,” he said.

In contrast to this pollution was the beauty of the Valley of a Thousand Hills and the friendliness of its people. “Plastic is now so prevalent. There’s no changing that,” said Moxley. “But the more I do, the more I want to do something about it, but first I must finish my journey.” He cycled along the beach from Kosi Bay to Richards Bay, then tackled the ocean to Ballito on a sea paddle, accompanied part of the way by friend Quinton Rutherford, who, in 2020, set a record by paddling 227km in 24 hours.

“He took me out into the current 15km offshore, into the Mozambique Current and the wind.” From Tinley Manor, Moxley cycled to Inanda Dam and took to trail running to Pietermaritzburg. From June 13, he will take part in the epic Freedom Challenge cross-country cycle tour along the back roads of South Africa to Paarl, before taking part in the four-day Berg River canoe race, which starts on July 6.

From Port Owen, up the West Coast from Cape Town, Moxley will sail to the mouth of the Orange River, solo, on board a 19ft Hunter-class yacht, which he bought at Midmar Dam. He calls his epic the “4our4-freedoms” adventure, involving four different non-motorised sports. His journey can be followed on Instagram @4our4freedoms