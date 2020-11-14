Walking worry away

When a middle-aged lady in a Johannesburg park waved at Ricardo Meiba, she unknowingly prompted him and his pal, Jason du Toit, to walk to Durban. While on the road, the two have raised money for two mental health organisations and heard feedback on social media of how they have inspired people who feel lonely and down to go on their own - shorter - walks and feel less alone. The lady, who remains a stranger to Meiba, came into his life when he had a post-lockdown meltdown. “I went for a walk in a dog walking park in Westdene. On my way back a middle-aged lady waved at me and said - I hope you have a good day - and it made my feeling of loneliness fade away. Someone paid attention to me. I didn’t feel alone,” he recalled. “Then I came up with this crazy idea.”

Du Toit, like Meiba is 23. The two had worked together at a youth outdoor camp on the North Coast and by this week had got to know one another a lot better, having reached Hillcrest on the their 16th day of walking.

As they have passed through towns like Balfour, Standerton and Dundee, followers on social media have shared heart-wrenching lockdown stories with them about having felt suicidal, falling into a slump as businesses have failed and loneliness.

“Walking takes people out of the negative space,” said Du Toit, adding that people kept telling them that the activity made them feel better about themselves.

Their adventure has taken them through soaring heat and pouring rain, meeting friendly folk - a couple of whom have joined them walking, one telling them about the Thukela valley in great detail - and given them blisters and aches.

They are raising funds for the SA Depression And Anxiety Group and the SA Federation of Mental Health.

The two were scheduled to end their journey at The Pavilion around 3pm yesterday.

They can be followed on the Facebook page “Walk to Durban”.

INDEPENDENT ON SATURDAY