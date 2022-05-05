Want to assist flood-hit KZN communities? Uber will collect your donations

Durban - Uber is calling on the KZN public to donate essential items using the Uber app by requesting a trip to deliver the items at no cost. Essential items like blankets, general toiletries and household items, baby products (formula, nappies, baby food), adult and children’s clothing, sanitary pads, animal blankets and food, school clothes, stationery, and non-perishable food items can be collected from your home or workplace by an Uber driver and delivered to Vhuthu Culture who will distribute food and other supplies to those in need.

It won’t cost you a cent, and the Uber driver will still be paid for the trip. Vhuthu Culture is an NPO that aims for the eradication of poverty in South Africa, and is an advocate of addressing socio-economic challenges in our communities. Head of Communications at Uber South Africa, Mpho Sebelebele, said his heart goes out to families that have lost loved ones as well as to those that have been displaced. “We need to unite and show our humanity by supporting the KwaZulu-Natal community in any way we can. At Uber, we are using our platform to aid humanitarian efforts, with the hope that it will help those affected to restore and rebuild while honouring the memories of their loved ones who have passed on,” he said.

From Friday, May 6, Uber users can request a trip using the app, and a driver will come to their doorstep, pick up their donations and deliver them directly to the Vhuthu Culture Centre in Durban. Users of the UberEats app can donate items purchased via the UberEats app. Secretary-General at Vhuthu Culture Thandeka Nxumalo says that they were excited to announce the partnership with Uber and Uber Eats to facilitate the collection and delivery of items donated towards relief efforts. “Vhuthu Culture and its partners encourage the public to continue with their unwavering support. All donations are welcome. What we normally do is to identify sites that were extensively affected by the flood and provide meals such as breakfast, lunch and supper,” says Nxumalo.

“We have been working in Reservoir Hills and Umzinyathi and have been notified that there are 10 000 people that are displaced, and we shall start distributing food over the weekend. We have also started with the blanket drive,” added Nxumalo. How to donate through Uber app: Open the Uber App between May 6 to 15, any time between 10am and 3pm.

Click on the UberCOMMUNITY banner on your screen

Set your location as per usual

Request your UberCOMMUNITY vehicle (no need to enter a destination)

When the driver arrives – please meet him or her at your pick up point with your donations How to donate through Uber Eats app: Between April 28 April and May 11, users of the Uber Eats app can donate items purchased via the Uber Eats app from the Game store at Westwood Mall, Durban. Users must ensure that the drop off location of such an order is set to 70 Holmleigh Road, Durban West. Uber Eats will donate R30 for every order amounting to R150 or more. Terms and conditions apply. Open the Uber Eats app. Tap ‘Where to’ and enter the drop off location address: 70 Holmleigh Road, Durban West’

Select ‘Leave at Door’ as the delivery option

Click ‘Save & Continue’

Navigate to ‘Search’ and enter ‘Game, Westwood Mall’

Place the donation order, based on the required essential items (non-perishable foods, toiletries & baby products)

Proceed to check out

Once your order has been placed, it will be delivered to the drop off location of Vhuthu Culture The Independent on Saturday