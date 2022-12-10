Warming up for the cold

Durban - Adventurous Kai Broom has been cold in his life but he’s headed for a far colder place when he joins peers from other provinces and adventure legend Riaan Manser in Antarctica. Broom plunged into Switzerland’s Lake Geneva in midwinter and, with less intent, came close to catching hypothermia on Thaba Ntlenyana, southern Africa’s highest peak, in Lesotho.

Story continues below Advertisement

These are just brief moments on the 17-year-old Mooi River boy’s “adventure CV” that helped his selection to join peers from other provinces to explore Antarctica for a week of the holidays with Manser. Candidates were encouraged to display courage, perseverance, a champion attitude and the ability to tackle obstacles with enthusiasm. Broom, who enters matric next year at Treverton College, was the only KZN candidate to be selected. The others are from the Western Cape and Gauteng. Hundreds applied.

Adventure aside, his interest in conservation is a huge plus. The frozen landmass that is Antarctica is vital to the earth’s ecosystem. “Not only does it deflect some of the sun’s rays from earth, but it is also a home to a number of species of sea life,” read a statement from his school. “Antarctica is directly affected by global warming, and in turn, the melting of these sheets of ice is causing sea levels to rise.

Story continues below Advertisement

“This is a problem that many adults today will have to contend with – which is why it is so important to educate our young people about conservation and sustainable practices.” Broom, who with his group will fly into the Novolazarevskya base on Wednesday, has little doubt the environment will leave a lasting impression on him that he can share with his peers back home. “I have heard that everyone comes back from there with a new-found love for conservation,” he told the Independent on Saturday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Broom said he expected his group to do hikes and get involved in clean-ups, in an environment where temperatures can be expected of between minus 35 and five degrees. “I am also keen to have a dip in the ocean,” he added. He’s used to taking cold dips.

“At school (in Mooi River, which can face stinging cold winter winds off the Drakensberg) we have the Polar Bear Challenge that involves jumping into the dam at 5am every Wednesday throughout the whole year. “When we were in Switzerland, we walked past this lake. It was freezing. There were snowy mountains around. I said to my dad (Kean Broom, headmaster of Treverton) – let’s do an extreme polar bear challenge.” And they did, across 20 to 30 metres of ice-cold Lake Geneva.

“It was such a shock. I didn’t realise how cold I was until I got out.” Broom’s coldest-ever experience was closer to home, on southern Africa’s highest peak, Thaba Ntlenyana, in Lesotho, during mid-winter two years ago. “I didn’t pack the right gear. It became very icy. There were icicles on my bag and on my clothes. I froze and came close to catching hypothermia, but I managed to get into my sleeping bag and make myself warm,” he said.