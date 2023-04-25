THE SPCA found an unusual scene in Assagay on Tuesday morning when it received a call that there was a giraffe on the loose.
According to witnesses, two giraffes were offloaded at a large residential property just before 8am on Tuesday. One of them decided to take a walk and wandered into the neighbouring property.
Kloof and Highway SPCA manager Barbara Patrick said several animal organisations, including Ezemvelo Wildlife, the large animal pound as well as the police, were called out to monitor the situation.
Patrick said when they arrived, the escaped giraffe was in an area where it could have sustained serious injuries but thankfully it didn't move about too much and they were able to get it out safely.
“The animal was extremely distressed because they are generally in a pair so just the stress of being apart was terrible for the animal,” said Patrick.
The giraffe was then tranquillised with a dart by a wildlife vet so they could blindfold her and ensure she would remain calm when she was revived. She was helped back up, and safely walked back to the owner’s property, said Patrick.
“In order to keep a giraffe, there is a process to follow,” she said.
However, no permit was produced by anyone at the property where the giraffe initially escaped from, she said.
The Independent on Saturday has learnt that the owner of the property was not in South Africa at the time but apparently in Abu Dhabi.
Patrick said they would be in contact with the owner of the animals once he is back in the country.