​THE SPCA ​found an unusual scene in Ass​aga​y ​on Tuesday morning when it received a call that there was a giraffe on the loose. According to witnesses​,​ two giraffes were offloaded at a large residential property just before 8am ​on Tuesday​. One of them decided to take a walk ​and wandered ​into the neighbouring property.

SPCA, Ezemvelo Wildlife, police and members of the large animal pound help the giraffe get up after she was darted and revived by a wildlife vet. The animal was blinkered and her ears blocked to keep her calm as she was walked safely back to the her owner’s property. Picture: SHELLEY KJONSTAD Africa News Agency ANA Kloof and Highway SPCA​ manager Barbara Patrick said several animal organisations​,​ including Ezemvelo Wildlife, the large animal pound as well as the police​,​ were called out to monitor the situation. Patrick said when they arrived​, the escape​​d giraffe was in an area where it could have sustained serious injuries but thankfully it didn't move about too much and they were able to get it out safely. “The animal was extremely distressed because they are generally in a pair so just the stress of being apart was terrible for the animal,” said Patrick.

The giraffe grazes on a neighbouring property after she wandered from her owner’s property. Picture: SHELLEY KJONSTAD Africa News Agency ANA The giraffe was then tranquillised with a dart by a wildlife vet so they could blindfold her and ensure she would remain calm when she was revived. She was helped back up, and safely walked back to the owner’s property, said Patrick. “In order to keep a giraffe, there is a process to follow,” she said. However, no permit was produced by anyone at the property where the giraffe initially escaped from, she said.