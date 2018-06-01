DURBAN - JUST three months after his appointment as Minister of Police, Bheki Cele has set his sights on KwaZulu-Natal. He came out guns blazing at Durban’s police headquarters on Friday while criminals ran amok.

Three people died in shootings in Verulam, Prospecton and Pietermaritzburg, while two alleged suspects were killed in KwaMashu in an early-morning raid by police.

This followed a hijacking on Thursday evening when Avoca resident Kelly Chetty was gunned down in front of his children.

The shootings took place as Durban donned orange in a stand against gun violence after the death of 9-year-old Sadia Sukhraj from Chatsworth at the beginning of the week.

Cele, with his trademark feather-trimmed hat, arrived in Durban this week with his old crew - many of the top-brass officials he worked with when he was national police commissioner between 2009 and 2011.

At a media briefing yesterday morning to induct the new head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, Cele promised citizens his A-team would clamp down on crime.

“That team is still here, we are very fortunate. We need to go back to the basics to reduce crime. We are just working on our formula. We will put our heads on the block and say that South Africans will feel safe and will be safe,” he said.

When asked about time frames for the new plan, Cele said it had taken police 18 months to work on the complete turnaround of achieving those results previously.

“I’m afraid it won’t take shorter than that. But South Africans soon will be safe as we go forward,” he said.

But the shooting had already started. Early Friday, a hail of bullets greeted Oyster Box Hotel employee Nathaniel Naidoo, who was travelling to work with his usual lift club, in Neptune Drive in Ottawa (Verulam).

Nathaniel Naidoo was shot on his way to work at the Oyster Box Hotel, while travelling through Verulam with his regular lift club. Their car was riddled with bullet holes. He later died.

Naidoo died later at Mount Edgecombe Hospital after the driver, Nico Moonsamy, sought help from an acquaintance, Zane Amod, whose home was close to the scene of the shooting.

Speaking to The Independent on Saturday at the scene, Amod said: “I had just woken up and I heard this hooting. I opened the door. I was scared myself. I wasn’t sure what was happening until three ladies got out saying ‘help us, help us’. Then I saw this car which had been shot at. There were eight or nine bullet holes in it. The driver had been shot, a passenger had been shot.

“Luckily, the neighbours were brave enough to come out and help; usually they are too scared.”

He said people called the police and ambulance, but when neither had arrived after five minutes, he took them to hospital himself. “I saw it was a life-and-death situation so I took them to hospital,” Amod said, adding they were “fighting for their lives”.

He lamented that the area had changed drastically in recent years from one where it was safe to take short cuts across the Riet River to a taxi rank. “Now you cannot let your kids walk around.”

By mid-morning, mourners were visiting Naidoo’s home in Trenance Park, Verulam. A relative, Candice Govender, said the family had often seen others affected by crime. “But we can’t say we have known what it’s like until now when we are experiencing it ourselves.”

One of the visitors to the home was Wayne Coetzer, general manager of the Oyster Box Hotel, where Naidoo was among the banqueting staff.

Nathaniel Naidoo's car riddled with bullets. Picture: Zanele Zulu/ African News Agency (ANA)

“He was the most delightful staff member,” said Coetzer, adding that he was not surprised that tourism to KwaZulu-Natal was quiet, given the crime in the province.

“I have just got back from We Are Africa in Cape Town, which was the most prestigious show. The number of operators from overseas that commented that they do not market KZN as a tourism destination because of the crime was a shock.”

He said crime in the province would be raised at the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) meeting.

Late yesterday evening, Govender said Moonsamy’s family had taken him out of hospital as they would not be able to afford the cost of having bullets removed from his legs.

“A doctor would only be available at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday,” she said, adding that the family were busy looking for alternative help.

On the other side of the city, in the Prospecton industrial area, logistics company owner Steven Celliers was shot at close range while on his routine morning rounds.

Steven Celliers was on his morning rounds at his Prospecton business when a gunman called his name, then shot him.

One of two occupants of a black Polo VW approached him, called his name, shot him and then sped off, according to his financial director Prunelle Moonsamy.

“He was one hell of a nice guy,” she said, adding that last Friday the staff had all been on a team-building experience on the La Vue floating restaurant on the bay.

“He was so happy this morning,” Moonsamy recalled of his last hours. “He came to work in a good mood.”

Moonsamy said Celliers’s adult son and daughter would fly home from the UK. Celliers also left a younger daughter, still at school, an ex-wife and a current partner.

On Monday morning, 9-year-old Sadia Sukhraj was shot dead in a botched hijacking while on a school run. Three men tried to hijack her father’s Hyundai SUV. She was still in the vehicle when they took the vehicle.

One suspect died at the scene, while another is still being sought by the police.

A third suspect, Sibonelo Mkhize, was arrested.

In the Avoca hijacking on Thursday afternoon, father-of-two Kelly Chetty had stopped to buy vegetables on the side of Umhlangane Road when he was cornered by suspects. He was shot, and suffered cardiac arrest in front of his children.

Two suspects were killed in a shoot-out with police at KwaMashu Hostel early yesterday. A third suspect was arrested later at a clinic in KwaMashu where he had sought treatment.

Meanwhile, also on Friday, shots rang through Pietermaritzburg in what was believed to be a taxi-related shooting.

A bystander was shot dead and three suspects were arrested.

A shootout took place in the Pietermaritzburg CBD on Friday.

