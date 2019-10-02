WATCH: Black Coffee brings Music is King extravaganza to Durban









Black Coffee at the launch of his Music is King festival in uMhlanga on Wednesday. Picture: Doctor Ncgobo/ANA Durban - South Africa's king of house Black Coffee, Nkosinathi Maphumulo, is bringing his music extravaganza Music is King to Durban this year. The music, art and fashion show promises two electric concerts in two cities - Johannesburg on 14 December at the Ticketpro Dome and Durban on 15 December 2019 at Kings Park Outer Fields Speaking at the media launch in uMhlanga on Wednesday morning, Maphumulo spoke how South African artists should come together instead of silently competing against each other. He said the concert is not about which artists has the biggest song or is more popular than others, but is about showcasing their talent. Music is King was launched in Johannesburg last year, where they had American producer Swizz Beats as the headline act. This year he said they would bring it to Durban and make it a two-day show with fashion, art and music. “We don’t want to just have a music show; we want to have a fashion show where artists can showcase and sell their art,” said Maphumulo.

This year's headline act will be London musician and producer Tom Misch. Maphumulo said he was trying to bridge the gap between South African artists and international artists and to create a space where they can all perform on the same stage on the same level, and possibly collaborate in the future.

Maphumulo will be joined on stage by Sjava, AKA, Samthing Soweto and the Distruction Boyz to mention a few.

Zipho “Goldmax” Mthembu from Distruction Boyz said he was excited to be part of the show, especially that it was coming to their hometown. "This is where we started, this is where people started loving Gqom music before we branched out to the whole world. So people can expect that we do amazing things on that stage," he said.

The concert will be held at Kings Park on December 15. Tickets from Webtickets here.