Durban - South Africa's king of house Black Coffee, Nkosinathi Maphumulo, is bringing his music extravaganza Music is King to Durban this year.
The music, art and fashion show promises two electric concerts in two cities - Johannesburg on 14 December at the Ticketpro Dome and Durban on 15 December 2019 at Kings Park Outer Fields
Speaking at the media launch in uMhlanga on Wednesday morning, Maphumulo spoke how South African artists should come together instead of silently competing against each other. He said the concert is not about which artists has the biggest song or is more popular than others, but is about showcasing their talent.
Music is King was launched in Johannesburg last year, where they had American producer Swizz Beats as the headline act. This year he said they would bring it to Durban and make it a two-day show with fashion, art and music. “We don’t want to just have a music show; we want to have a fashion show where artists can showcase and sell their art,” said Maphumulo.