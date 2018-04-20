ACCIDENT: A screen-grab of the video showing a car-carrier crashing into a tug in Durban harbour recently. Watch the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v= Q917DGJIQQc. Please note the video contains strong language.

DURBAN - A video shot by a Port of Durban employee has caught a massive car carrier colliding with a docked tug.

In the video, the car carrier is trying to berth alongside the tug Inyazi, but instead crashes into it and pounds it into the wharf wall at the R-Shed.

Transnet Port of Durban communications spokesperson Jozi Meth confirmed the incident. She said no one was on board the tug and no one was injured.

“There was damage to the quayside and the tug sustained a hole on its side which meant it was taking on water.

“Tug Umbilo was deployed to the site with a salvage pump to remove the water from Inyazi,” said Meth.

She said divers, Port of Durban marine crew and safety officials were on site soon after the April 13 incident to assess the damage to both vessels.

“The port operations were not affected and the car vessel was able to continue operating. The tug was removed to the dry dock for repairs,” said Meth.

SA Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) regional manager Captain Saroor Ali said the incident was under investigation.

“Once completed, recommendations will be provided to avoid any further recurrence.

“The process is guided by the SA Merchant Shipping Act,” said Ali.

“Samsa is in possession of the video data recorder (VDR) recording and a copy of electronic chart display system playback.

“This will provide us with real-time data at the time of the incident and will assist in the investigation to ascertain what occurred,” said Ali.

THE INDEPENDENT ON SATURDAY