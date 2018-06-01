Pietermaritzburg - One person has died and the lower part of the Pietermaritzburg CBD came to a standstill on Friday morning after a Wild West style shootout at the Brookside Taxi Rank in East Street near the N3 in what is believed to be a dispute over taxi routes between Howick and Pietermaritzburg.

In addition, taxis blockaded Pietermaritz and Boshoff streets.

Rescue service ER24 confirmed that one person was killed in the heavy exchange of gunfire at the rank. Paramedics found his body with multiple gunshot wounds. A second person received a gunshot wound in the leg as was treated at the rank before being taken to hospital.

A witness said that heavy caliber weapons being used at the Howick Taxi rank in East Street and that gunmen were running on foot along the N3 towards Liberty Mall.





Another witness on the off-ramp of N3 near Brookside Mall said there was shooting like crazy and taxi drivers were running around with rifles.

Dylan Meyrick from IPSS confirmed that six ambulances were dispatched to Brookside mall.

Police spokesman Capt Nqobile Gwala was unable to give exact details but confirmed that police were at the scene and had closed down the entire East street area of the CBD. She said police and members of the Public Order Policing unit had been sent to the scene to restore order and "bring stability" to a taxi related dispute.





"The lower CBD from East Street towards the Brookside taxi rank and the N3 off-ramp is a no-go zone. Motorists are advised to stay away from the CBD," she said.

Unconfirmed reports suggested 500 rounds of ammunition had been fired.

The suspects fled on foot on the N3 towards Hilton.









