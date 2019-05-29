Durban - CraftFest brings you an exciting lineup of local musicians, whose sounds will help you enjoy our day in the country celebrating everything that is craft.

The festival, brought to you by the Independent on Saturday and Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market celebrates of day of craft drinks, artisan food, and beautiful handicrafts for the home and garden.

Opening the show is crooner Dave Starke, presenting a classy and classic popular music selection from the 1950s to the present including hits by Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Elvis, Leonard Cohen, Cat Stevens, Johnny Cash and Rodriguez.

Growing up in Cape Town, he studied drama at the University of Cape Town before moving to KZN in 2007 and has since performed at many of the province’s top venues in Durban, Ballito, Zululand and The Midlands. He has 20 years’ experience in live entertainment and was a contestant on the first season of The Voice South Africa.

Returning to CraftFest from Bloemfontein is the band Simpl3 Stori3s. Formed in 2014 it’s three brothers united in perfect harmony. Here three individuals combining their skills to craft arrangements, harmonies and personalities leaving any listener, eager to hear more.

The band was formed in 2014 on the campus of the University of the Free State, they have since exploded onto the national stage performing at major platforms around the country. They were the surprise act at our second CraftFest early last year.

Headline act David “Qadasi” Jenkins and Maqhinga Radebe need little introduction to Durban audiences. Both SAMA and SATMA award nominees, the acoustic duo is on a quest to revive the powerful sounds of traditional Maskandi music. They have taken their fusion of traditional Zulu and western folk music to audiences in the UK, Europe, Asia and throughout South Africa. Their latest album, Lashis’ Ilanga, was nominated for a 2017 SAMA award for Best Traditional Album.

Steven Murray and Shane Strachan make up the duo The Golden Super Hawks and are renowned for their energetic live act with some killer guitar solos. The versatile, dynamic duo will put you into full blown party mode, taking a slightly different approach to the songs you already know or will know soon.

Murray and Strachan were part of the Durban band Autopilot, while Strachan has performed at top festivals such as Splashy Fen, White Mountain and the Smoking Dragon. With his first band, Catlike Thieves, this local muso received national attention and their single Maybe Baby was a local hit.

Blues musician Don Seagreen has a powerful voice and has performed extensively all over the province as well as with the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra. A songwriter has performed on mainstage at Splashy Fen and at the International Blues Festival alongside the likes of Dan Patlansky, Wonderboom, Desmond and the Tutus, Crash Car Burn and several others. He has achieved several accolades such as top vocalist in Durban 2002, winner battle of the bands 2014 and runner up in 2013. His songs have achieved radio airplay nationwide.

He will be joined onstage by vibrant soul diva Carmen Rodrigues, a young vibrant Durban who recently released her first professional single “Rhythm of the wrong ”.

CraftFest takes place on June 16 - Father’s Day - at the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market from 10am to 4pm. Tickets R120 for adults, R60 for children 12-17 from Quicket. Children under 12 free. There are some limited early bird tickets available at R60 - book these today.



