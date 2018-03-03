Danville Park Girls’ High School environment monitors Jenna Maher and Hyunsu Yoo discuss how much water might have gone into growing and processing the ingredients of a chicken roll at the school tuck shop. Picture: Duncan Guy

DURBAN - It’s all very well to try to keep the food on your plate healthy, but if there isn’t enough water to produce enough food, concern about eating well could pale into insignificance.





Enter water footprint (WF) accounting, an approach aimed at “better quantifying the impacts of human activities on water quantity and quality and guiding improved decision-making and management”, according to a paper co-written by Professor Tafadzwanashe Mabhaudhi of the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s School of Agricultural, Earth and Environmental Sciences.





And while scientists take an advanced approached to their research, pupils at Durban North’s Danville Park Girls’ High School took to the internet to establish what foods consumed more or less water in production and processing.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Some foods are more water-friendly than others because of the amount they consume in irrigatiom, preparation and processing. The Environment Club at Danville Park Girls' High School worked out the Water Footprint of various foods. Armed with that information, they then influenced the choice of food on everyone's plates at home. VIDEO: Duncan Guy

“This challenge was done by 40 Environmental Society learners,” said teacher Fiona Mann. “Learning about how our choices of food affect the environment was a poignant process.”





She said they were shocked to learn how much water went into growing, producing and processing various types of foods. They produced results such as: a slice of bread takes up to 40 litres of water; cheese 70; an egg 135; a potato 25; a bag of crisps 185; a glass of orange juice 170; apple juice 190; a hamburger 2 400; an apple 70; a tomato 13; an orange 80; a peach 140; a Pizza Margherita 1 260; a chocolate bar 1 700; a large banana 160; a portion of French fries 1 040; a portion of rice 2 500; a kilogram of pasta 1 560; a glass of milk 255; a kilogram of beef 15 000; a kilogram of pork 4 800 and a kilogram of chicken 3 700.





The study prompted Grade 11 pupil Jenna Maher to remove roast beef from the traditional Sunday lunch.





“We learnt a lot about how meat, especially red meat, has a high water footprint so we tried to cut back on meat as much as we could. If we eat meat, we keep it to a minimum and rather choose chicken or fish,” said Maher.





Hyunsu Yoo, who immigrated to South Africa from South Korea with her family, said they did not eat much meat and when they did, it was chicken and fish.





However rice, which comes with every meal, scored worse on their WF list than most other vegetarian foods, but their South Korean dish kimchi balanced that out.





“Kimchi is water friendly. It involves growing a cabbage, garlic, radishes and spring onions, letting them ferment and then spicing up the dish.”





Off the cuff, she gave it a score of 307 litres. Recently Reuters reported that many visitors to the Winter Olympics could have been introduced to kimchi this month, if they didn’t know about it already. Word might now reach them of its estimated WF.





Jane Griffiths, author of a series of food gardening books, recommended that one could reduce one’s water footprint by growing one’s own vegetables and herbs.





“The water footprint for food crops is much lower than all meat products. By growing your own and using water-wise methods, such as mulching and drip irrigation, this is further reduced.”





Griffiths recommended giving vegetables the starring role of one’s meals, with meat as a support act.





“This is not only healthier for us – it is healthier for our planet,” she said.





Stephanie Joyner, a dietician working in Pietermaritzburg and surrounds, said it was novel to come up with the idea of giving individual foods a WF count and it was not something she had ever considered.





“Maybe if I lived in Cape Town I might have thought about it,” she quipped.





