Durban - It was a different scene today outside the Durban Magistrate's court for the bail application of Thabani Mzolo, the man charged with the murder of Mangosuthu University of Technology student Zolile Khumalo





There was huge presence from the police, with firearms, to protected deputy police minister, Bongani Mkongi but unlike the last appearance the court gates were open and police, who had been prepared to face scores of students, stood by chatting.





Last week the gate at the court was locked with only a few students being allowed inside as Mzolo appeared before Magistrate Mohamed Motala. The court heard from state prosecutor Calvin Govender how Mzolo allegedly shot the university student twice and kicked her body her dying body as it lay on the ground. The bail application has been set for June 19 and Mzolo has been remanded in custody.













Outside court Deputy Minister of Police Bongani Mkongi described Mzolo as a 'rubbish'.





"He pulled the middle finger in front of me and the magistrate. This shows he doesn't care."





Mkongi said today police are taking him to Khumalo's room where she was shot. EFF's former chairperson of MUT branch Mavathulane Mvuyisa said many students are writing exams and last week the university had declared a day of mourning allowing a large number of students to be at court.





Zolile Khumalo, 21, whose murder has left university students angry and devastated.







"The vision remains clear that we want justice for Zolile. Even those students who are writing should continue to do so as it is their academic obligations. We will continue to come court and those leaders who are not writing will be here," he said.





