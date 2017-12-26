Durban - A fire has destroyed a building in the city centre in Cato Square between Anton Lembede and Margaret Mncadi streets and in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Rescue Care paramedics together with Durban Fire Department were called to the fire just after 3am on Wednesday morning. On arrival paramedics found the building well alight. No injuries were reported and paramedics stood by while the fire department contained the blaze.

Three small auto businesses in Cato Square were razed to the ground.





Gerald Kenny, the owner of one of them, an auto valet shop, said five cars inside the shop were charred.

He said he had no idea what had caused the blaze.

Other businesses affected include those specialising in wheel alignment, wheel balancing and wheel changing.

At this stage the cause of the fire is unknown however authorities were on the scene and will be investigating further.

There has as yet been no response from the fire department.

The Independent on Saturday