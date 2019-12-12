Pretoria - Five lion cubs stranded in the snow in Ukraine, took their first steps on African soil today. The cubs, rescued from the Ukraine where they likely would have been killed once they got too big, came home to South Africa thanks to the hard work of animal rights activist Lionel de Lange, Jacaranda FM Good Morning Angels and Mazda.

De Lange has been fighting for and freeing wild animals in captivity in Ukraine for the past six years. He is known as the “Wildlife Warrior”, standing seven feet tall in his boots, taking on the rich, the powerful and whoever else to free wild animals from cruel captivity and releasing them to freedom.

De Lange said the five young lions were born and bred in captivity in Ukraine, a country where rare and wild animal possession is seen as a status symbol. "Two of these lions were destined for canned hunting. Often, animals like lions and other big cats, are bought by the rich and powerful as exotic pets, but when the cute furry little lion cub grows into the majestic animal it is meant to be, it becomes too big and scary to handle and they often end up in tiny cages with concrete floors.