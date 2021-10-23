Watch: Go Local with portraits on T-shirts and SA holy stones in new pop up exhibition

Now it’s not only politicians’ faces on t-shirts as local Chesterville artists Siyabonga Xaba and Kagiso Ndlovu weave their artistic magic onto T-shirts and trainers ‒ with any portrait of your choice. The two artists were spotted busy at work at the new Social Gallery on the rooftop at Pavilion Shopping Centre, which was launched yesterday as a #ProudlyLocal initiative.

Situated in the old Sportsmans’ Warehouse, the venue has been revamped and has more than 15 pop-up exhibitions, all headed by local entrepreneurs with local products and offerings. Described as a unique shopping and food experience, the entrepreneurs (mostly from the neighbouring suburb of Chesterville) showcase SA’s talent at its best. This week, they were all excited at the opportunity to market their goods.

Xaba said he’s always loved art, taking it as a matric subject, and he started studying art at a tertiary institution, but there were not enough funds to continue. “I had to earn some money, so I started painting faces onto T-shirts and put them onto Facebook, and I’m getting a great response,” he said. Student fashion designer Esta Zambala said she hoped her designs in vibrant fabrics would appeal, while Lungelo Mchunu has luxurious kimonos that were upcycled from old material banners.

Denim designer Khulekani Hlongwane has put a quirky touch to his jeans by adding some traditional Zulu material to the inside of the pants ‒ which are proving so popular, buyers are wearing them inside out, with Hlongwane saying: “The threads tell a story, I do everything from scratch.” Another Go Local entrepreneur, Bongiwe Mkhanazi, showcases her colourful jewellery at The Social Gallery on Pavilion Shopping Centre rooftop. Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency(ANA) There’s also jewellery from Durban Rocks, which are described as unique SA holy stones and traditional beading jewellery. For the kids, there’s a reading corner and a children’s climbing wall. There are also going to be interactive classes, such as yoga and pilates sessions. For foodies, there’s also space dedicated to new brands such as Kruz Koffee, Street Fusion, Batter, Street Fusion, Italian Corner and Honey Butter.

Honey Butter’s Chanel Chetty said she had spent six months perfecting her macarons and pain au chocolat, as well as sugar-free and gluten-free baked goodies. Founder of the Yotha Empowerment Youth Programme in Chesterville, Nicolene Yende, said partnering with Pavilion Shopping Centre was going to provide a great platform for the entrepreneurs. “And it’s not just about selling. It’s also about the opportunity of exposure and marketing in the creative space, team building and networking together.

“This initiative has created a great buzz in our community, and it’s a proudly local collaborative space for coffee, food, fashion and some great moments on the roof. Pavilion Shopping Centre’s general manager Nisha Kamraj said shoppers could browse through an array of “bespoke fashion and art, as well as beautiful home-ware, all produced by local homegrown talent. “The Centre believes in providing the stepping stones in growing local community business which in turn grows our micro-economy within our local community. We are super pleased to be part of this initiative to provide a platform for all the amazing local talent we have on our doorstep,” said Kamraj.