In this clip from the video she posted, Durban North graduate Chrysontha Alicia Palan livens up proceedings at her graduation ceremony on Monday night.

DURBAN - A UKZN graduate turned her graduation procession into a fashion runway in the process giving Chancellor Chief Justice Mogeong Mogeong something to smile about. And the video of her sassy catwalk stroll is already making waves on social media.

Chrysontha Alicia Palan, 22, graduated with a BA degree in communication media and arts at the Westville Campus on Monday.





The Durban North resident said she always dreamt about walking on the graduation stage and made her own dress for the occasion.

"I normally sew my own clothing because I’m original. That nervy colour is elegant, I’d say. To me, it just said graduation day. I didn’t look for the design anywhere as creativity is my middle name," said Palan.

As to why she did it, she said: "I am a bubbly, energetic character and this was my way of rocking the graduation runway - It's the Beyonce side of me."

Palan said she’s still looking for a job and this year she’ll continue with her masters since she received a scholarship to further her studies.

"After completing my masters degree, I’m planning to relocate to Johannesburg or Cape Town to spread my wings and be independent. One day I see myself as a fashion editor sitting in a huge office with an amazing view. I know I’ll make it," said the bubbly Palan.

The Independent on Saturday