Watch: It’s National Cat Day today and these two cuties are up for adoption

Today, October 29, is National Cat Day and it’s a purrfect day to give extra attention to our feline friends. The day urges pet lovers to adopt from a local shelter and also reminds us that neutering and spaying our furry companions helps reduce the abandoned population. This day was created in the US by journalist and animal welfare advocate, Colleen Paige, in 2005. Since its inception, it has helped save the lives of more than one million cats.

The Durban and Coast SPCA has a number of cats and kittens looking for a forever home, and today might be the ideal time to offer an abandoned feline some love and attention. Waiting to meet you is Sylvie, a two-year-old tabby who is a curious little girl and loves to explore. There’s Gucci, a three-year-old, fluffy tortoiseshell who loves to keep up with her beauty naps or to follow you around, and one-year-old Lacey who is a little sweetheart and loves to curl up in a ball where she can have a good view of her surroundings. Cats have been part of the human family for millennia. Science magazine reports that cat domestication goes back 12 000 years. The process appears to have taken place in the Middle East in an area around Israel, Iraq, and Lebanon. The ancient Egyptians used to worship cats.