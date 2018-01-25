Yokohama, Japan - Experience traditional Japanese hospitality with a tech twist. One Japanese inn is treating guests to some unusual amenities: self-parking slippers, tables and floor cushions.

At the city's "ProPilot Park Ryokan" it combines the ultimate in traditional hospitality with Nissan’s autonomous driving technology. At first glance, it looks like any other traditional Japanese inn, or ryokan. Slippers are neatly lined up at the foyer, where guests remove their shoes. Tatami rooms are furnished with low tables and floor cushions for sitting.

What sets this ryokan apart is that the slippers, tables and cushions are rigged with a special version of Nissan’s ProPilot Park autonomous parking technology. When not in use, they automatically return to their designated spots at the push of a button.

First introduced in the all-new Nissan Leaf in Japan in October 2017, ProPilot Park detects surrounding objects and lets drivers automatically park the vehicle in a selected parking space by pressing a button. The same technology is being used at the ryokan during a demonstration to entertain guests. It is hoped the technology would reduce staff workloads.

The Independent on Saturday