Patrick Ndlovu (second from the right), along with other finalists received a well-deserved standing ovation. Each have inspired tremendous change around the world.

Durban - Local NGO, Asiye eTafuleni (AeT) was one of the five finalists in the inaugural US-based global competition, WRI Ross Prize for Cities. The award ceremony was hosted at Hudson Yards, in New York City on Wednesday.

The prize is for an NGO that creates environmentally and financially sustainable urban solutions to improve the quality for millions of people.

Patrick Ndlovu and Richard Dobson, the co-founders of the AeT attended the ceremony. They receive a pledge of acknowledgement on behalf of their organisation and South Africa as a whole, for their intervention work in Warwick Junction.

AeT helps informal workers to engage with formal city decision-making processes and collaboratively design infrastructure changes.

“Through collaborative design, Warwick Junction improves livelihoods for informal vendors, increases access to affordable goods and meets the needs of the city’s residents. AeT has turned the informal marketplaces of Warwick Junction into the gateway to a more inclusive city,” said Dobson.

He also told Independent On Saturday that winning this award would have not been just for the AeT, but for the whole city too.

“It is exciting to see how such a small group of people would be recognised at this high platform and be representing South Africa,” said Dobson.

SARSAI from Tanzania won first prize of $250 000 (more than R3 million). They wowed the jury with their use of data to pinpoint the most at-risk school areas and implement inexpensive but impactful safety changes, like adding speed humps, sidewalks, bollards and creating safer routes.