Durban - After visiting the room in which Zolile Khumalo was killed, Deputy Minister of Police Bongani Mkongi has promised students at MUT residency Lonsdale a safer space to live and learn.

With a large contingency of media Mkongi and the investigating officer walked through the residency and also went into Room 101 where Khumalo's bed stands on its side and a fridge still standing against a wall where her name (Zoe) is written in pencil.

Mkongi says his office is working on making a campus safety programme that he launched last week at the Tshwane University of Technology a national programme.





Deputy Minister of Police Bongani Mkongi inside Zolile Khumalo's room

He told this students outside the Durban Magistrate’s Court earlier after the appearance of MUT murder accused Thabani Mzolo.

“I promised parliament and the rest of SA that I will nationalise this programme. So I will go to all the institutions of higher learning in SA to make sure that I involve students and management,” he said.

Mkongi said safety at institutions of higher learning is fundamental and the police will partner with students to make sure that we build strong campus safety units led by students.

Yesterday on his walk about to the Lonsdale Mkongi was surprised that the building had no burglar guards.

He also noted and expressed concerns at the building not having a detector machine at the entrance to check for firearms. Mkongi spoke to students who told him there was no cafeteria in the residency.

He said after Mzolo’s appearance last week he got the news of a Unisa student who was gunned down by her boyfriend.

“This becomes a copycat question and it's going to be a fashion if we don’t do something drastic about it”.





Deputy Minister of Police Bongani Mkongi at the Lonsdale Residence where Zolile Khumalo was killed. Videos: Anelisa Kubheka

He also said that Mzolo did not deserve to be granted bail.

“He has shown us again this morning that he doesn't have any remorse. He showed us and the Magistrate the middle finger inside the courtroom which means if he can get any bail, he’s going to show the whole of SA the middle finger.”

The Mzolo case was adjourned for June where is expected to apply for bail. In court on Thursday it also came out that after Mzolo allegedly shot Khumalo twice and kicked her while she was down.

