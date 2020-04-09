Watch: MS Amsterdam sails into Durban Harbour to drop off SA crew

Durban - The MS Amsterdam sailed into the Port of Durban on Thursday to refuel, receive supplies and drop of five South African crew members.

The vessel carrying 558 crew and no passengers was only allowed entry after receiving a clean bill of health from the Port Health unit. It had waited for clearance off Umhlanga since Sunday.

Photographer Shelley Kjonstad noted there was none of the usual razzmatazz associated with the arrival of cruise liners as the ship berthed at a deserted quay on a grey Durban day specked with light drizzle.

"But while the ship pales in comparison to the massive Queen Mary," she said. "It's still an impressive boat. As it sailed through the harbour entrance there were only three of four crew members on deck, while a tug simply dropped off the port pilot.

"The reception committee was a few security guards and three harbour workers. I had the quayside all to my self," she said.

Before the Amsterdam sailed into Durban, its Master had reported there were crew members on board showing signs of flu-like illness. A doctor from Port Health boarded the ship at anchorage on Sunday to take swabs from symptomatic individuals and the people they had been in contact with. Port Health authorities confirmed that results from the NICD came through on Wednesday and were negative.

Along with the five South African crew members who disembarked the liner, were two foreign crew members who are ill although not with COVID-19. Port health authorities declined to state the nature of the illness.