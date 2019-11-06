Former Springbok, Stefan Terblanche after serving on the World Rugby Judiciary Panel on Foul Play, returned from Japan yesterday and headed straight to a charity challenge in Shongweni Valley just outside Durban Picture: REBEL Elite/Concept2 SA

Former Springbok and Sharks player, Stefan Terblanche stepped off the plane from Japan yesterday and within hours stepped up for a charity, starting his rowing stint for the 1460km non-stop Ingane Yami Mandela Challenge in the Shongweni Valley.

Without even stopping to get some shut-eye after a long flight as he returned from serving on the World Rugby Judiciary Panel on Foul Play, Terblanche headed off to the Ingane Yami Children’s Village last night where he joined local adventure athletes Bruce Hughes and Mike Morris.

The village provides a home for orphaned and vulnerable children from the surrounding area and is made up of individual homes that are cared for by carefully selected foster mothers, each of whom have six children under their roof.

The challenge is taking place on a stationary rowing machine at the village, with the 1460km to be covered being the distance from Durban to Robben Island. The trio are set to raise R450 000 to build another individual home for six more children.

Hughes and Morris started at 9am on Tuesday morning and rowing non-stop, they covered just over 260km in the first 24 hours alone, putting them slightly ahead of the 250km needed to cover the total distance by Sunday, 10 November.

Former Springbok, Stefan Terblanche after serving on the World Rugby Judiciary Panel on Foul Play, returned from Japan yesterday and headed straight to a charity challenge in Shongweni Valley just outside Durban Picture: REBEL Elite/Concept2 SA

The pair are rowing on a rotational basis in one-hour shifts, while Terblanche takes over as the impact rower during the tough late night and early morning hours, starting last night and allowing the other two to sleep for six hours.

Today, Terblanche, who is also CEO of the South African Rugby Legends Association (SARLA) said, “It’s a tough challenge and will definitely push all of us beyond our physical limits. But there are six lives that will be changed for the better when we finish. That’s what keeps us going and our whole reason for doing this. We hope we can inspire others to make an effort for children who need help. I challenge South Africans to make a difference, any way they can, no matter how big or small.”

Terblanche completed 37 tests for the Springboks from 1998-2003 and has also competed in the Absa Cape Epic, Sani2Sea, and has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro.