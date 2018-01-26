Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Finance Minister Melusi Gigaga talk to business leaders at a Team South Africa breakfast ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

DAVOS - South African Deputy President and President of the African National Congress, Cyril Ramaphosa has been on a charm offensive for South Africa at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Here he speaks to CNN's Christiane Amanpour about his commitment to the future of South Africa, what to do with President Jacob Zuma, why US president Donald Trump should respect Africa and Cape Town's Water crisis.

WATCH: Ramaphosa speaks on South Africa's new era

Source: CNN

These are the key quotes from the interview:

When asked about the financial future of South Africa he replied:

“South Africa is becoming renewed and we are open for business and investment”

“I think we are on a roll now, we are in a new era and we are just going to move forward.”

When asked about his personal commitment and ability to create change:

“I am promising to my people and to anyone who has a deep interest in South Africa, that this is not a flash in the pan, we are going to go deep into the roots of corruption because it has been all pervasive, it has dampened the mood of our people and in the last election many people did not even bother to vote because they said this is not the ANC that we know.”

“Yes, I believe I can do it and I have no doubt that millions of South Africans are going to rally behind us, behind me as a leader, behind the ANC as the party of transformation that can further achieve the dream that Nelson Mandela had.”

When asked about the future of South African President Jacob Zuma, he replied:

“The opposition parties want to impeach him and others want to have a vote of note confidence in him, and we are now saying as the ANC, let’s look at all this, let’s see what this transition can mean to the ANC and have a through discussion with him and I’ve said whatever we do in the end, must be in the interests of the people of South Africa”

When asked what he would say to President Trump, Ramaphosa replied:

I would say to him “it is important for you not to disrespect or show any disrespect to any country in the world or indeed to anyone that you have dealings with”

“President Trump’s origins and his roots are in Africa, the umbilical cord or his forebears is in Africa so we expect respect from him.”

“I want President Trump to focus his attention on development. The world needs development.”

“We should not have prosperity only being the preserve of the United States it must be something that is all pervasive where all of us can benefit.”

When asked about the impending water crisis in Cape Town, Ramaphosa replied:

“Climate change is a reality. We’re facing a real total disaster in Cape Town which is going to affect 4million people”

The Independent on Saturday