WATCH: SA's drag queens release lockdown video tribute

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Eleven South African drag artists have produced an inspirational lockdown video titled #StayStrong - Together as One to the words of the Rugby World Cup hit World in Union. "We pay tribute to South Africa and the world who are on lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic with a message of hope, resilience, kindness and self care," said organiser Shenay O'Brien. "We are also saying thank you to our heroes on the front-line, risking their lives and making sacrifices so we can stay at home." "Together as one we will fight this global pandemic and unite a World in Union," said O'Brien. "Thank you to everyone for staying at home and for stopping the spread. Stay Home. Stay Safe," she said.

The performers include Shenay O'Brien, Betty Bangles, Shannin Bronwyn Brown, Lou Lou Blu, Regina Blaque, Exodus Envy, Sally Werq, Lola Pyramid, Justine de Queer, Genevieve LeCoq and Celeste Seasons.

They preform to the song World in Union the theme song for the Rugby World Cup first sung by soprano Kiri Te Kanawa. This version is by Ladysmith Black Mambazo and PJ Powers with the The First Fifteen Choir. The video was produced by the Gateway Health Institute

They are among a number of South African artists who have released lockdown messages of hope to fellow South Africans.

#TsekCorona! is a music video with a positive stay-at-home message featuring rewritten lyrics to the hit song "Welcome to Cape Town" by David Kramer.

Young South African artists also joined together, in their individual homes and via technology to record The Ultimate South African Song Medley, as a 'Thank you’ to all the healthcare professionals and other essential workers who are putting their lives at risk on a daily basis.