Durban - Heavy rains caused a string of accidents around Durban on Wednesday morning keeping paramedics busy and causing traffic congestion. At least 50 people were injured and one person died in a collision with a fuel tanker north of Durban on the N2.

In the first accident, thirty people were injured after two taxis and two vehicles collided on the M4 Durban bound near Steel Bridge just after 6am this morning.

Garrith Jamieson, Operations Director at Rescue Care, said paramedics found multiple casualties at the scene and more ambulances were dispatched to assist. Approximately thirty passengers on their way to work had sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals.

Just after 7am paramedics were called to DInkelman Highway near Claremont for a taxi collision. On arrival paramedics found that a taxi and a bakkie had been involved in a rear end collision. Fourteen people had sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene by multiple ambulances before being transported to various Durban hospitals.

Just after 7.30am paramedics responded to the M7 Durban bound near the N3 onramp for a truck and a car collision. The truck had overturned coming to rest on its side in the fast lane. Three occupants from both vehicles had sustained moderate injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various hospitals.

A single vehicle overturned on the M13 near Westwood Mall around 07.45am. Paramedics found the vehicle on its side in the central median. The driver had sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Around 8.45am paramedics attended to a single vehicle crash on the M13 on Fields Hill. One occupant had sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene by paramedics before transporting them to a nearby hospital.

SAPS were on scene at all the collisions.